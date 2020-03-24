Hugh Judson Lambert Jr., age 85, of Wytheville, born October 13, 1934, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. A celebration of Judson's life will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

