LAMBERT, Joyce Hill January 17, 1937 - April 10, 2020 Joyce Hill Lambert, 83, of Salem, entered into eternal life peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1937, in Salem, Virginia, to the late Minor and Claudine Hill. During her life, she was a long-time member of Fort Lewis Baptist Church where she served as a deacon, as well as serving in numerous other committees. She was also a faithful member of the Queen Ester Sunday School Class. Joyce was a dedicated and faithful employee to both General Electric and Appalachian Power for many years. Her faith in God, as well as her love for all people, will shine on within the hearts of all who were blessed to have known her. Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sam Lambert; brother, William E "Billy" Hill; as well as her parents, Minor and Claudine Hill. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, George (Betty) Hill of Salem; sister, Carolyn Rains of Roanoke; niece, Nichole Witt; nephew, Sandy (Brenda) Hill; great-nephews, Dylan Witt, as well as Chad and Collin Hill; also left to carry on her legacy and love, are countless family members and dear friends. Joyce will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Park. A public celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank the nursing staff, as well as the hospice care providers of Friendship Health & Rehab South of Roanoke for all their compassion and care that they provided Joyce and her family. In lieu of flower please make charitable contributions in her memory to Fort Lewis Baptist Church, 4215 W Main St., Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at www.johnmoakey.com.
