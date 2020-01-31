January 24, 2020 Frances Taylor Lambert, 86, of Vinton, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Raleigh Court Health & Rehab. Born in 1933 in Covington, Virginia, Frances was the daughter of George C. Taylor Sr. and Gertrude Taylor. She was the mother of two boys, Audie and David. Frances worked at the Virginia Employment Commission for over 30 years until she retired to devote her free time to her two granddaughters. Frances was predeceased by her parents; her former husband, Oliver Eugene Lambert; her lifelong partner, James Paul Hurst; and her son, Audie Ray Lambert. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her son, David Eugene Lambert and daughter-in-law, Linda Marie Lambert; as well as their daughter, Taylor Jean Edwards and husband, Daniel Cory Edwards; and her two best friends, Maribell Hibbitts and Barbara Reynolds. Frances recently became a great-grandmother to a baby boy, Donovan Carlin Dupuis, the first son of her oldest granddaughter, Ashleigh Megan Lambert and Kyel Dupuis. Frances never knew a stranger, and will be missed dearly by so many! The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Raleigh Court Health & Rehab. Frances' love of her care team, especially Crystal and Jeff was well known and we appreciate you both. A celebration of Frances' life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Roanoke Elks Lodge, 1147 Persinger Rd., Roanoke, VA 24015. Please join the family for fellowship and refreshments as we share in the joy of Frances' life!
