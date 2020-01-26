January 24, 2020 Frances Taylor Lambert, 86, of Vinton, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Roanoke Elks Lodge, 1147 Persinger Rd., Roanoke, VA 24015. Please visit www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
