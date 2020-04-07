April 4, 2020 David Randolph Lambert, 62, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Friends may drop by on Thursday, April 9, 2020, between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m. for viewing. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

