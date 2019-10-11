October 9, 2019 Alvin (Clyde) Lambert, 83, of Salem, Va., went home to be with the Lord and to be reunited with Darlene on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his residence. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home in Salem. Funeral services to honor Alvin's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Steve Parker officiating. Interment with military funeral honors will follow in East Hill Cemetery in Salem. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
