February 10, 2020 "Hondo" Russell L. Lamb, 72, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Charlotte Lamb; sons, Zachery and Johnny Lane; sisters, Charlotte Lamb and Gerree Prescott; and brothers, Albert Lamb and Raymond Lamb. Hondo is survived by his wife, Nancy Lamb; daughters, Ashley Glass and Jessica Woods; sons, Geoff Glass and Liam Woods; brother, Dennis Lamb; sisters, Janell Wegan and Pamela Harris. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Hondo's name to the COPD Foundation. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, (540) 366-0707.

