December 23, 2019 Julia Iglesias Lamas, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife and friend. Julia is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dr. Carlos Lamas; her two sons, Ray and Victor Lamas; and by her grandchildren, whom she adored. She is also survived by a sister, Manuela Lamas; a brother, Roberto Iglesias; many cousins and nephews; and by her best friend, Maria Teresa Burriel. Julia was born in Zamora, Spain and graduated from Universidad Complutense in Madrid with a degree in law. She married Carlos Lamas and emigrated to the United States in 1972. Julia lived in Pittsburgh, in Erie and spent her final years in Roanoke. Wherever Julia was, she made lifelong friends; she loved them and her family fiercely; she will always be remembered. Her final wish is that her family carry her ashes back to Spain. There will be a memorial gathering from 3 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel Funeral Home on Brambleton Avenue. In lieu of flowers or cards, her wishes were that any generous donations considered be given instead to the Maryknoll Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
