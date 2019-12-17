December 13, 2019 Virginia King Lam, 79, of Troutville, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Jeanette Schosger; and husband, Fred King; and two beloved Dalmatians, Janie and Callie. Virginia is survived by son, Joseph King and wife, Angela; sister, Barbara Price and husband, Don. Virginia, served proudly as the president for many years of the former Roanoke Seat Cover Shop, Inc. before its closing in early 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Virginia's name to the Virginia Tech Vet School. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. (540) 366-0707.

