November 15, 1934 June 11, 2020 Our Mom, Edna Ruth Goad "Sassy" Lam, 85, of Roanoke, Va., was born on November 15, 1934, in Botetourt County and took her last earthly breath on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by our dad, Jack Lam; her parents, Noah and Bessie Goad; siblings, Wade and Melvin Goad, Dematris Settles and Marion Bocook; one son, Warren Goad. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Emma Beall (Rich), Jackie Bocook (James Harrison), David Lam (Lisa) and Joe Lam; seven grandchildren, Sherry Hill, Dakota Goad, Mikela Mitchell, Davie Lam, Vince and Tim Beall and Olu Spencer; nine great-grandchildren, Heather and Sara Callahan, Logan Lam, Alyssa Mitchell, Emery, India and Averi Beall, Josh Campbell, and Jackson Lam. We would like to extend a huge thank you to our hospice team, Jamie, Lyndsey, Jean, and Caitlyn. To honor her wishes, a graveside service will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Godwin Cemetery – Fincastle Methodist Church where she will be laid to rest with our dad. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
