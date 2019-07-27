LAFON SR. Randall Wayne July 26, 2019 Randall Wayne Lafon Sr., of Narrows, Va., went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2019. A lifelong resident of Giles County, he was the son of Edna Shell and the late Noble Shell. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Narrows. In addition to his mother; he is survived by two sons, Randall W. Lafon Jr. (Sonya) of Pearisburg, and Logan Alexander Lafon (Rebecca Davis) of Narrows; two brothers, Richard Lafon (Loretta) of Rich Creek, and Lewis Lafon of Radford; four grandchildren, Johathan Ash, Austin Lafon, Alexis Lafon, Kaiden Lafon; and a grandchild on the way. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews; along with many friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Riffe-Givens Funeral Service in Narrows with the Rev. Doug Armstrong officiating. The family will receive friends at Riffe-Givens Funeral Service Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. The family requests that those sending memorial contributions, please consider the Giles County Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society. The family is being served by Riffe - Givens Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.
