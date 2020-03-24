December 6, 1919 March 22, 2020 Mildred "Brownie" Cox Lafon, of Blacksburg, went home to her heavenly reward on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a huge gathering at Slushers Chapel where 150 friends and relatives visited and congratulated her on her milestone. She was born on December 6, 1919, to James Walter and Ollie Shaver Cox in Montgomery County. She grew up on Tom's Creek and graduated from Blacksburg High School class of 1937. She married A.A. Lafon on March 12, 1938, and moved to Mt. Tabor. They farmed and had milk cows as they raised their three children, C.W. Lafon, Charlotte Lafon Holland, and Arnold Lafon. Her sister Virginia Cox, age 97, lived with them all of her life. She was preceded in death by parents, James Walter and Ollie Shaver Cox; brother, Robert Cox, James W. Cox Jr.; husband, Arnold (Fonce) Lafon; grandson, Donnie Lee Lafon; stepgranddaughter, Diana Self. She is survived by her sister, Virginia E. Cox; children, C. W. and Anne Lafon, Charlotte and Robert Holland, Arnold and Donna Lafon; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren, eight stepgreat-grandchildren; five stepgreat-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Comfort Care Senior Homes. A private graveside will be held. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

