May 8, 2020 Marilyn Lafferty, 59, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, May 8, 2020. Family funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Friends are encouraged to attend via live stream. You may access the live stream by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com scrolling down the page and clicking on the You Tube icon. Burial will follow in Fair View Cemetery, Buchanan, Va. There will be a visitation for ten people at a time from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Lafferty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.