G. Alan Lackey, 73, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Arrangements by Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Lackey family. .

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.