December 24, 1937 May 26, 2020 Shirley Dean LaBrie, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with her son by her side in Franklin County, Virginia. She was born on Friday, December 24, 1937, in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Eula E. and George W. Metz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester L. LaBrie Sr.; brother, Allen Metz. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Janette LaBrie (Jeanie); son, Lester L. LaBrie Jr. (Maria Carlisle); sister, Janette Luke (Bill Luke); sister-in-law, Betty Metz; granddaughter, Ashley L. Ferguson (Jeremy Ferguson); as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. The LaBrie family would also like to give a special thank you to The Keller Family, New Vision Baptist Church, and Pastor Joe Wooldridge (Cindy Wooldridge, Emma, Ryder, Ronana, and Adeline Wooldridge). Shirley was an active and beloved member of New Vision Baptist Church for a number of years. She was a part of the WMU, the Backpack ministry, and many other church ventures. She made pastoral care a priority in her life. Shirley connected with people, young and old, through her infectious sense of humor and her witty way of carrying on with others. She made people feel at home in her presence. Shirley adopted the children of the church as part of her own family and cared for them as such. She will be dearly missed by the congregation of New Vision Baptist, but her spirit will live on through the numerous lives she touched during her time on Earth. A celebration of life service will be held at New Vision Baptist Church on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Vision Baptist Church, 4161 Fork Mountain Rd. Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.

