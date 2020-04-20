April 18, 2020 Lucy Barba Kugelman passed away peaceably on the morning of Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Javier and Refugio Uranga; and two sisters, Cuks McLaughlin and Marina Anaya. She is survived by her husband, Walt Kugelman; five children, Lucy and Stan Puckett, Gilbert Barba, Greg and Anne Barba, Gary and Carol Barba, Lisa and Tony Caldwell; two stepsons, Richard and Rubi Kugelman and Charles and Lorraine Kugelman; 11 grandchildren, Matt and Megan Puckett, Megan and Andrew Lumsden, Madison Barba, Chris and Becca Shaver, Chelsey and AJ Schrantz, Chris and Becky Barba, Justin Barba, Chad and Betsey Caldwell, Ashley and Scott Myers, Kali Joye Kugelman and Quentin Kugelman; eight great-grandchildren, Cooper and Kendall Puckett, Lucy and Nora Lumsden, Gabby and Emmy Barba, Reece and Kinley Myers; two sisters, Sophia Martinez and Ana Maria Kowalski; and four brothers, Javier Uranga, Michael Uranga, Santiago Uranga and Jorge Uranga. She retired from banking after 30 years of service as a branch vice president from Central Fidelity Bank. She was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. She was a member of the Roanoke Harleys Owners Group until her illness. Lucy enjoyed listening to music; dancing; traveling; and riding on the back of her husband's motorcycle. Lucy's husband and family would like to thank the staff and medical personnel at South Roanoke Nursing Home for all that they have done for Lucy and the family. A special thank you to CNA Ashley Boardley for the excellent care and compassion she gave to Lucy and the family. Arrangements are being handled by Lotz Funeral Home of Salem, Va. There will be a private family service & burial. The family encourages online condolences to be made at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 3959 Electric Road Suite 357, Roanoke, VA 24018.
