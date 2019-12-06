KUCHLER Jean M. August 7, 1921 December 4, 2019 Jean M. Kuchler, Hardy, Va., passed away on December 4, 2019 quietly at Runk and Pratt, SML. She is survived by her son, David A. Melesco and his wife Cecelia; grandchildren, Todd A. Melesco, Susan A. Melesco, John L. Melesco, Cameron T. Hutto and her husband Ben, and Clark C. Turner and his wife Karen; two great-grandchildren, Myles Melesco and William Turner. Jean was a wonderful mother and grandmother and beloved by all her family. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.