KRANTZ Rita Roaten January 25, 1955 August 31, 2019 Rita Roaten Krantz, 64, of Roanoke, Va., died on Saturday, August 31, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born on January 25, 1955, in Bluefield, W.Va., the daughter of Janet and Billy Mann and Charles Roaten. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin M. Krantz, in July of 2018. Rita is survived by her son, Evan L. Pruitt of Eugene, Ore.; sisters, Terri Mann of Cape Coral, Fla., Karen Keliher of Livonia, Mich., Lynn Roaten of Bluefield, Va., and Kari Burkett of Mooresville, N.C.; brothers, Steve Mann of Matthews, N.C., David Mann of Cape Coral, Fla., and Mike Roaten of Cookeville, Tenn.; mother-in-law, Sherri Krantz and husband, Bob, of Roanoke, Va.; and aunts, Dean Dorathy of Salem, Va. and Gina Hyer and husband, Steve, of Salem, Va., who considered her their own. Rita worked for a number of years as a merchandiser and supervisor at JC Penney at Tanglewood before going into the financial and insurance industry with her uncle, Steve. She continued in this field for the remainder of her career with National Life, Met Life, and Mass Mutual of Roanoke. Rita was sweet, humble, and gentle with a tender heart, big expressive green eyes, and a beautiful smile. She was always special and precious to her family. To know her was to love her. She faced many difficult health challenges throughout her adult life, but she always fought back and pushed hard to overcome them. The last fight was too much for her to overcome. She goes now to join her beloved Kevin taking our hearts with her, our beautiful and precious Rita. Arrangements are being held in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel located at 305 Roanoke Boulevard in Salem, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, and the memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, with family friend, Pastor Ben Lockhart, officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
