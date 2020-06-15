June 13, 2020 Helen Johnson Knott, age 86, of Rocky Mount, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Knott. Surviving are her children, John Knott (Mitzi) and Ray Knott (Linda); four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia McCormick, Barbara Buckner, Emily Forbes, Carolyn Forbes, and Sue Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted from Franklin Memorial Park 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, with the Rev. Bud Nichols officiating. The family respectfully request no food. Her family will receive friends at the graveside beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

