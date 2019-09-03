July 23, 1926 August 31, 2019 Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Knight, 93, formerly of Roanoke, Va., left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 31, 2019, following years of declining health. She will be remembered as a devoted and caring wife, mother and grandmother by her friends and family. Mrs. Knight was born on July 23, 1926, in Roanoke, Va., daughter of the late Clyde W. Tate and Nannie E. Mills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Knight Jr.; and one brother, James Tate. Mrs. Knight is survived by her son, George E. Knight III and wife, Barbara; and her daughter, Judy K. Hill and husband, Gary. She is also survived by four grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be conducted at noon on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in The Chapel of Light at Evergreen Burial Park with Pastor Chuck Stanley officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Memorials may be made in honor of Mrs. Knight to Grandin Court Baptist Church, 2660 Brambleton Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.