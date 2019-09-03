July 23, 1926 August 31, 2019 Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Knight, 93, formerly of Roanoke, Va., left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 31, 2019, following years of declining health. She will be remembered as a devoted and caring wife, mother and grandmother by her friends and family. Mrs. Knight was born on July 23, 1926, in Roanoke, Va., daughter of the late Clyde W. Tate and Nannie E. Mills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Knight Jr.; and one brother, James Tate. Mrs. Knight is survived by her son, George E. Knight III and wife, Barbara; and her daughter, Judy K. Hill and husband, Gary. She is also survived by four grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be conducted at noon on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in The Chapel of Light at Evergreen Burial Park with Pastor Chuck Stanley officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Memorials may be made in honor of Mrs. Knight to Grandin Court Baptist Church, 2660 Brambleton Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
‘The NCAA process is horrible’: Brock Hoffman's family blindsided by final ruling
-
Cox, Comcast and Dish customers mad about not getting ACC Network
-
Injury bug bites Virginia Tech in big way during loss to Boston College
-
Virginia Tech football: Turnover-troubled Hokies tripped up by BC
-
CASEY: 'Real ID' takes effect in about 13 months
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.