February 25, 2020 Lauraine Karlin Kluge, 96, of Roanoke, Va., "went to her glory" peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born in Hays, Kan., to Edmund and Matilda (Dinges) Karlin and was the eldest of six children. Lauraine was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, William F. Kluge; and brothers, Irvin and Gerald Karlin. She is survived by brothers, Arthur (Rose) of Hays, Kan., and James (Gigi) of Ankeny, Iowa; sister, Annette (Anthony) of Richardson, Texas; her sons, William (Stacey) of Wichita, Kan., Thomas (Robin) of Lawrence, Kan., and Robert of Roanoke, Va.; her daughters, Mary Lynn Walker (James) of Wichita, Kan., and Diane Hudson (Robert) of Charlottesville, Va.; and numerous treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although Lauraine had a long career with the Roanoke County Schools, she felt her most important roles in life were those of wife and mother. She lovingly guided her children instilling them with both roots and wings. Lauraine had many interests and hobbies including playing the piano, singing, reading, traveling, playing Bridge, cheering for the Jayhawks and Cavaliers, participating in many roles at her beloved church and volunteering for Reach to Recovery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Oakey's Chapel South. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Nazareth Roman Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Nazareth Church, Roanoke. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

