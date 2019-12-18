April 5, 1941 December 15, 2019 Allan Robert Kjeldsen, 78, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He worked for General Electric and later retired in 2016 from TMEIC. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu flowers, it is requested to make a donation to one of his favorite charites, The Salvation Army. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

