April 17, 2020 On Friday, April 17, 2020, Rhonda Kay Kiser, 59, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her father William Caudell. Surviving are her mother, Wanda Caudell; son, Richard Kiser and his wife, Emily; daughter, Jessica Kiser and her husband, Frederick Strickland; granddaughter Leah Kiser; granddaughter, Zoe Kiser; uncle, Teddy Caudell; and lifelong best friend, Janet Parr.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
LewisGale employees test positive for COVID-19
-
Former Tech QB Ryan Willis reveals injuries turned 2019 into ‘worst-case scenario’ as he eyes NFL
-
Virginia extends COVID-19 testing to new nursing home residents
-
Carilion announces furloughs, pay cuts
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.