April 17, 2020 On Friday, April 17, 2020, Rhonda Kay Kiser, 59, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her father William Caudell. Surviving are her mother, Wanda Caudell; son, Richard Kiser and his wife, Emily; daughter, Jessica Kiser and her husband, Frederick Strickland; granddaughter Leah Kiser; granddaughter, Zoe Kiser; uncle, Teddy Caudell; and lifelong best friend, Janet Parr.

To plant a tree in memory of Rhonda Kiser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.