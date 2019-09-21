KISER, Esther C. April 9, 1947 - September 20, 2019 Esther C. Kiser, 72, of Salem, Va., passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Esther is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruth Conner; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Edith and Danny Kiser; brothers and sister-in-law, Harold Conner, and Doug and Betty Conner; sisters, Eleanor Ginder, and Ava Ebersole; infant grandson, Brandon Richard Kiser; She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Richard Kiser; sons, Rick Kiser (Kelly), of Vinton, Va., Tony Kiser (Cynnamon) of Longmont, Colo., and Dan Kiser (Erin) of Boone, N.C.; grandchildren, Justin, Hannah, Liam, Elijah, Aidan, Katelyn, Finan, Lauren, Galen, Corin, and Zoe; sister, Wanda Minnick; brothers, Clyde Conner (Carolyn), Joe Conner (Lois); brothers-in-law, Carl Ginder and John Ebersole; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home chapel, 305 Roanoke Blvd. Salem, Va. 24153. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel. Internment will follow at the Wilson Family Cemetery, in Copper Hill, Va., immediately following the service. Pastors Steve Parker, and Bud Nichols will be officiating. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Caring Companions, and Good Samaritan Hospice for the extraordinary and loving care that they have provided Esther. Online condolences can be made by visiting, www.johnmoakey.com.

