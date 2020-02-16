July 28, 1950 January 6, 2020 Anne Carr Churchill Kirkpatrick, 69, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Christiansburg, Va. She was born on July 28, 1950, the only daughter of the late Robert Carr Churchill and Barbara Anne Key Churchill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin K. Kirkpatrick; her beloved daughter, Laura Camm Slaughter; and brothers, Robert Carr Churchill III and William Leonard Key Churchill. Anne Carr is survived by her son, John Robert Slaughter III (Amy); two grandchildren, Audrey Marie and Clay Slaughter; a brother, Joseph Lacy Churchill (Susan); sister-in-law, Charlotte Thomas Churchill; special nephew and niece, Key and Susan Churchill and their sons, Will and Owen; as well as many other nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dearest and loyal lifelong friends, Cadell Hollyfield Bell, Mary Quick Mann, Jill Butler Pendleton, Gloria Staley, and Heath and Elizabeth Thomas. Anne Carr will be missed by all the wonderful caregivers at Commonwealth and especially by Dina Weeks, her dear friend and dedicated advocate. Anne Carr was a lifelong member of St. John's Episcopal Church where she was a faithful member of the choir (she had a beautiful, angelic voice), past coordinator of the Community Living Club, and an active participant in parish events. As a survivor of several cancers, Anne Carr knew how to find the light at the end of every dark episode. She shared her struggles and her successes in two volumes of poetry, "Voices of Courage I and II." Anne Carr found great fulfillment in giving her time to help others. She believed that her involvement as a volunteer for the Carilion Hospice Program and the Roanoke Rescue Mission was an important part of her own healing. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Anne Carr's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. A reception for friends and family will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Rescue Mission Ministries, P.O. Box 11525, Roanoke, VA 24022, or to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 257, Roanoke, VA 24002. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia Tech releases salary figures for revamped coaching staff
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
-
CASEY: Where no restaurant owner has gone before
-
Pushback leads developer to withdraw plans for Evans Spring project beside I-581 in Roanoke
-
Mountain Valley Pipeline extension clears environmental review by FERC
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.