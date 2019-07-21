KIRK, Janice Laverne July 19, 2019 Janice Laverne Kirk, 86, of Falls Mills, Va., and formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Bluefield Regional Medical Center. Born in Bishop, Va., she was the daughter of the late James Malachi and Bessie Tabor Osborne. She was a member of Virginia Avenue United Methodist Church and of the Bluefield Virginia Woman's Club. She had worked at JC Penney for over 15 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Edward Kirk; sisters, Phyllis Turner and Margaret Reidl. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Terry Kirk and wife, Audrey of Bluefield, Va., Robert M. Kirk and wife, Linda of Roanoke, Va. and Susie Janutolo and husband, Keith of Falls Mills, Va.; sister, Billie Johnston of Williamsburg, Va.; grandchildren, April Flowers and husband, Ryan, Stacy Kirk, Tyler Kirk, Dexter Kirk and Tabitha Kirk; great-grandchild, Michael Flowers; special niece, Sandy Pruett and husband, Rick; special friend, Dottie Danley Williams of Bluefield, Va. A service to celebrate Janice's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Dudley Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Ray Petty and Rick Pruett officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Dudley Memorial.

