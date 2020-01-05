December 23, 2019 Joseph Norman Kirby, 81, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at his home. He was born in Vineland, New Jersey, and was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Norman and Margaret Martin Kirby. He was a U.S. Army veteran and graduate of the Philadelphia Museum College of Art. Services will be private with interment at New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery, in Raphine Virginia. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home and Crematory.
