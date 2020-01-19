January 17, 2020 Jack Reece Kirby, 89, of Salem, Virginia passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Virginia Veterans Care Center. Visitation for friends and family will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m., followed by a funeral service at Lotz Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salem. Burial will be on Monday at 10 a.m. in Sherwood Memorial Park on East Main Street in Salem. Memories can be shared online at https://www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com/tributes In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any of his favorite charities, National Religious Broadcasters (NRB.org), Christian Appalachian Project, Shriners Hospital, Wounded Warriors, or other Veteran support organizations.
