January 12, 1928 March 4, 2020 Mildred Dunahoo Kinsey, age 92, of Boones Mill, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born on January 12, 1928, a daughter of the late Neely and Ollie Abshire Dunahoo. Mildred was also preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Kinsey; daughter, Mildred Ellen Porterfield; siblings, Melva King, Tounes Dunahoo, Harold Dunahoo. Surviving are her daughter, Diane Kinsey; sons, John Kinsey (Janet), Barry Kinsey, Dr. James Kinsey; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren on the way; special cousin and caregiver, Brinda Kinsey; special niece, Rachel Hartman. Mildred was a member of the Eastern Star for many years. Special thanks to Sharon with Carilion Hospice for her care. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with Dr. Bob Greene officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends at 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

