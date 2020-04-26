April 17, 2020 Sandra Rucker Kingery, 61, of Roanoke, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her son, Woody Gibson; mother, Betty Ware; and brothers, Chuckie and Steve Rucker. Left to cherish her memory are her husband and love of her life for 20 years, Timothy R. Kingery; brother, Richard Rucker (Terry); special sister-in-law, Ginger Rucker; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Diane) Teresa, and Josh and Chasity; niece, Brandi Jones, with whom she had a special bond and husband, Chris; son, Devin Clay Kingery; daughter, Shana (Chris) Belcher; granddaughter, Harlow Belcher; mother-in-law, Violet U. Kingery; stepson, Allen Moore Jr.; niece, Missy Hall; dear friends Gina Hambrick, Tracie Wilson, Lori Carr; and her pet which she loved dearly, Skylar Blue. Thanks to the nurses and Carilion Hospice, her care givers Ginny and Kailey and many friends and loved ones at church. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Good News Baptist Church, 309 Atherly St. N.E., Roanoke, VA 24012. Anyone wishing to give a memorial gift may send it to the church in care of Violet Kingery. God bless all of you.

