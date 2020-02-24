Dolores Bryan Kingery "Dolly", 86, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, VA 24066. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or call 540-254-3000.

