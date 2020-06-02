1939 May 25, 2020 Watson "Shorty" King passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 80. Shorty, as most people knew him, was a Navy Veteran. He was from Salem, Va. He retired from Roanoke Electric Steel after 42 years of loyal service. Watson will be remembered fondly as husband, father, grandfather, friend, companion, neighbor, and co-worker. He enjoyed playing golf and card games, and relaxing with dear friends as well as spending time at the beach and fishing. He really enjoyed time spent with his granddaughters, Jessica and Emily. Watson was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Elizabeth. He is survived by his sons, Eddie King (wife, Debbie) and Jimmy King; granddaughters, Jessica King and Emily King; sister, Rosemary Whitlock (husband, Kim); nephew, Jody Whitlock; and long time friend and companion Judy Hutcherson; as well as many other family and friends. A private family service will be held at Holden Beach, N.C. at a later time where Watson's ashes will be spread near his beloved wife.

