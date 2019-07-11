KING Martha Mary May 18, 1938 July 6, 2019 Martha Mary King went to be with our Lord on July 6, 2019. She was a resident of Countryside Drive, Ringgold, Virginia for over 22 years, and a resident at Stratford Rehabilitation Center in Danville, Virginia, since March 2018. Martha was born on May 18, 1938 in Buchanan, Virginia, a daughter of the late Thomas Elbert King and the late Joyce Conner King. She was the eighth child of ten children. Martha retired from nursing after more than 30 years of service at the Martinsville Health and Rehabilitation Center and the Martinsville Memorial Hospital. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by one brother, Melvin Louis King, and his wife, Doris Marie, of Bedford, Virginia; and five other sister-in-laws. Martha had numerous nieces and nephews as well as many great-nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Martha was predeceased by six brothers, Edward John King, Evine Elbert (Shorty) King, Thomas Abram King, Kenneth Nathan King, Arthur Wilbur (Joe) King, and Norman Bennett King. In addition, Martha was predeceased by two sisters, Inus Gay Hudson and Bertha Lee Dodson. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Fincastle, Virginia. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the family.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.