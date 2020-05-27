May 23, 2020 Madison Floyd "Mack" King, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, while resting peacefully at home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Hazel King; his brother, Ernest King Jr.; and his son, William King. Mack is survived by his five granddaughters, Ashley Looney (Emmett Looney), Stephane King (Allison Reed), Katlyn King, Madison King, and Martha King; and one great-grandson, William Looney. Mack, affectionately known by his family as "Papaw," was born in Roanoke, Virginia, a proud and self-proclaimed Norwich Boy. He never shied from hard work and found pride in his trade as a machinist, working for Mechanical Development and Custom Tool and Machine. In his free time, Mack could be found toting around his granddaughters, cheering on the sideline of any Patrick Henry sporting event with his son or, later, great-grandson, sitting on a porch holding a cat and reminiscing, or enjoying a breakfast spread with good friends. Mack was a modest man, who truly lived his life for others. He selflessly cared for his grandchildren, doting, and bragging along the way, and lived to see them grow into adults who would one day care for him. Mack loved to joke and laugh, and his presence could light up any room. His absence will be felt so deeply as someone who was well loved and, now, well missed. A celebration of his life will be held at Clearbrook Baptist Church on Monday, June 1, 2020. All are welcome to a visitation from 4 until 6 p.m. with a private memorial service following. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

