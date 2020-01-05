January 3, 2020 Liddy Louise Salmon King, 74, of Roanoke, Va. went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Church Alive International, Roanoke. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel and again on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
