KING Lelia Bell August 5, 2019 Lelia Bell King, 93, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church, 1607 Randolph Ave., Pulaski Interment will follow in Pinehurst Cemetery. Arrangement by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
