February 25, 2020 Lawton Gregory "Greg" King, 63, of Vinton, Va., passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his home. He was predeceased by his father, Lawton B. King. Greg is survived by his daughter, Amanda K Beavers (Aaron); and two grandchildren, Annabelle and Ava Beavers. He is also survived by his mother, Bernice S. King; sister, Amy K. Fariss (Ron); niece, Courtney L Fariss; and numerous cousins. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Reverend Travis Russell presiding. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

