KING JR. Gordon Clinton October 15, 1933 September 25, 2019 Gordon (G.C.) Clinton King Jr., 85, died peacefully Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Charlotte N.C. Gordon was born October 15, 1933 in Pulaski, Va. He was the oldest of seven children born to Mildred and Gordon King. He grew up in New Bern, Va., graduate of Pulaski High School, National Business College and Virginia Tech. Gordon served proudly in the United States Army. Gordon's career included Armstrong Cork Co., Price Waterhouse & Co. and the Inter-American Development Bank. He finished his career as an Executive with the Washington Post Company. After retirement, Gordon and his wife, Barbara, moved to Bath County, Virginia and became active members of the community. He was a member of the Bolar Ruritan Club, appointed member of the Bath County Industrial Development Authority and served on the Board of Directors for the Shenandoah Valley Partnerships. Gordon belonged to the Millboro Masonic Lodge #28 and the Shrine Club of the Roanoke Valley. Gordon served on the Board of Directors for the Post Newsweek Stations and Radford University Foundation. He served as Chair of Radford's Finance Committee. Gordon was elected to the Board of Directors for New River Community College and served as Chair of its' Finance Committee. Faith and Fincastle United Methodist Church were huge parts of Gordon's life. One of his greatest personal accomplishments was helping to bring financial stability to his FUMC family. Gordon was a champion at helping others and providing expert financial advice. He enjoyed assisting others whose needs meshed with his talents and knowledge. Gordon, aka G.C, Pop, is survived by the love of his life for 66 years, Barbara (Chink) Graham King; son, Michael and his wife Susan, daughter, Ute Tucker and her husband Ed, son, Norman and his wife, Carole and a daughter Terry Garris and her husband, James. His proudest accomplishments were his seven grandchildren, Nicole, Shane, Graham, Grace, Jamie, Lindsey and Clint and his seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday evening, September 30, 2019 at Mullins Funeral Home. Graveside Ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Westview Cemetery in Radford, Va. Memorials may be sent to Fincastle United Methodist Church, 137 S. Church Street, Fincastle, Va. 24090 Arrangements are in the care of Mullins Funeral Home, 120 W. Main Street, Radford, Va. and Kenneth Poe Services in Charlotte. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
