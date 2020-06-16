March 14, 1929 June 13, 2020 Dr. James Peter "Pete" King Jr., of Roaring Gap, N.C., passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020, at the age of 91, in Elkin, N.C. Pete was born on March 14, 1929, in Charlottesville, Va., to Rose Rasmussen King and Dr. James Peter King, and grew up in Radford, Va. He graduated from Roanoke College and received his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency in Otolaryngology (ENT). He later served in the United States Navy as a medical officer and Lt. Commander. After completing his military service, Dr. King spent well over 40 years in private practice in Roanoke and Galax, Va. Pete was preceded in death by his eldest son, James Peter King III, his parents, and Anna Whitman King. He is survived by wife, Patricia Gillock King; children Dr. Elizabeth McLeod (Patrick), Sarah Miller (Randy), Maury Gillock (Chris), Parker Gillock (Janet), and Beau King, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; as well as sisters, Ann King Wehler and Susan Gaskins; brother, Dr. William "Bill" King (Cornelia), and numerous nieces and nephews. Pete was an avid golfer and member of High Meadows Golf and Country Club where he shared his love and interest for the game with his family and many dear friends. In addition to his love for golf, Pete was a proud member of the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) under the alias "Booger". Pete loved football and was a longtime Green Bay Packers fan. More than anything, Pete enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially loved eating ice cream with his grandchildren. Last spring Pete celebrated his 90th birthday with a festive gathering of generations of family and close friends, all of whom cherish him dearly. In keeping with CDC Covid-19 guidelines, a private family service is planned. There will be a celebration of life planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the University of Virginia Medical School Foundation, PO Box 800776, Charlottesville, VA 22908. Vaughan – Guynn Funeral Home in Galax, Va. is in charge of arrangements. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
