KING JR. Arthur Jackson October 14, 1936 September 19, 2019 Arthur Jackson (Jack) King Jr., passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home. Jack was born on October 14, 1936 to the late Arthur Jackson King Sr. and the late Lucy Butcher King and was raised in Bland County. He graduated from Bland high School and then graduated from VA Tech. He began his teaching career at Sugar Grove High School then moved to Marion High School. He transferred to Bland High School in 1962 teaching agriculture, shop and welding. He sponsored many state winning FFA Judging Teams and enjoyed teaching vocational skills to his many students. He retired from teaching after 18 years and began his career as a State Farm Insurance Agent in 1976. Jack retired in December 2017 from State Farm after 41 years providing services to Bland County and adjoining areas. Jack was very active in numerous civic, charitable and political activities. He also served as Chairman of the Bland County Board of Supervisors, Chairman of the Bland County School Board, President of the Bland County Fair Association, Wythe County Moose Lodge and President of the Ruritan and Kiwanis Clubs. He was a member of the Wythe/Bland Chamber of Commerce. A "tough ole' Hokie Bird title always brought a smile to Jack's face. He was an AVID VA Tech fan and was a "Golden Hokie" for over 40 years. He supported VT academics and athletics in various ways. He also was an active supporter of Bland County Activities and the School System. He loved being a native Bland Countian and so enjoyed meeting with the people in his office or out in the community. One of Jack's proudest moments was receiving the 33rd Honorary Degree of Masonry. He loved Bland Masonic Lodge #206 serving as a Past Master and trustee. He was a District Deputy Grand Master for the 42nd Masonic District. Jack was a member of the New River Shrine Club, Kazim Temple, and one of the original members of the Kazim Character Unit. He belonged to the Scottish Rite and York Rite and the Royal Order of Jesters in Roanoke. Jack is a Past Patron of Bland Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star and served as chair on many OES state committees. Jack is survived by his wife, Rhonda Bryant King; and daughter, Vicie King Dotson and son-in-law, Tim Dotson. He is also survived by one sister-in-law, Elaine (Doug) Dillow; and nephews, Tommy (Kay) King, Bryan (Michele) Brewster, and Kevin (Chrystal) King. Surviving nieces include Jacqui Brewster, Donna Bell, Angela (Todd) Harden, Kelli Chewning; and several great-nephews and nieces. He was pre-deceased by his parents; his older brother, Howard King; his nephew, Ronnie King; infant twin daughters; and special bulldogs, Missy Mae, Fat Albert, and Ferdinand. A celebration of Jack's life will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Highland Funeral Service Bland Chapel with the Rev Ralph Kidd, the Rev Doug Hyndrich and the Rev Darlene Marshall officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday at the Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until service time; interment with Masonic Graveside Rites will follow at the Morning Star Cemetery in Bland VA. Pall bearers will be Larry King, Eugene King, Junior Stowers, Ronnie Howard King, Tommy King, Doug Dillow, Kevin King, and Ricky Bowers. Honorary pall bearers include Garland Elllis King, Gordon Palmer, Jesse Cowan, Melvin Cox, Bland County Rescue Squad Members, Bland Masonic Lodge #206, and Fresenius Dialysis Staff. Special thanks to Nancy Muse, Elaine Sparks and Angela Harden for their loving care.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke man was last real son of a Confederate veteran
-
Virginia Tech hires former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill as special assistant to the head coach
-
Montgomery County courthouse employee charged with firearm possession offense
-
Virginia Tech hoodie with designed bullet holes pulled; school and others react
-
Roanoke attorney, former substitute judge guilty of assaulting dancer at strip club
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Don't miss your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to experience The Velveteen Rabbit!
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.