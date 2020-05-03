April 30, 2020 Jacqueline "Jackie" Kidd King passed away peacefully at home in her beloved town of Wytheville, Va., on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 84. Jackie will be greatly missed by her husband, family and all who knew her. She was loved for her friendship, sense of humor, and dedication to her community and church. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at West End Cemetery in Wytheville, Virginia. A memorial service will be held later this year and details will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Service information

May 4
Graveside
Monday, May 4, 2020
2:00PM
West End Cemetery
West Lee Highway
Wytheville, VA 24382
