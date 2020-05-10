May 8, 2020 Samuel U. King III of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was a strong and loving husband for 56 years, and a family man who raised four children with a love of family, knowledge, and education. He always took the road less traveled and did everything his own way. Sam leaves behind his wife, Alice King; daughters, Deana Bailey (Eric), Debbie Coleman, and Denise Chandler; son, Jeff King (Carey); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately with family only. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

