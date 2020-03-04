King Elmer John September 8, 1943 March 1, 2020 Elmer John King, "Big John," 76, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. John is remembered for being a man like no other. His sense of pride, respect, love, honesty, faith, and jolly humor set him apart from the rest of the world. He was a dedicated hardworking man who spent thirty-two years working as a painter for the Roanoke City School Board System. Prior to beginning his career with the school system, he worked for several years at the Brickyard in Salem Va. John was also the type of person who wasn't afraid of saving money and would often do so by drifting his truck to work at the Brickyard and never starting it. Throughout his children's lives he would do anything he could to take care of his family and make sure they never went without. One of the lessons he taught his children was the value of hard work. He would always take a bologna sandwich and a pack of nabs to work with him for lunch and was asked one day why he always ate bologna. He simply replied, "Bologna tastes like steak when you're hungry." His legacy will be carried on by his children, and he will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Willie King; five brothers, Calvin, Joe, Claude, Randy, and Alan King; as well as four sisters, Evelyn Scott, Louise Keene, Venice Blair, and Clara Foley. Left to cherish his memory is a loving and beautiful wife of 53 years of marriage, Nancy King, children, John King and Vicky King; loving grandson, Hunter King; sister, Jean Jones; brother, Danny Ferguson; as well as numerous cherished friends and relatives. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the funeral home's chapel. John will be laid to rest at Sherwood Memorial Park immediately following the service. Rev. Andrew Draughn and Rev. Lynard Sutherland will be officiating. The family would like to give a very special thank you to all the employees of Specialized Saw And Mower Inc., King's Hauling And Excavating Inc., and Jo Maitland (Office Manager) for their friendship, love, kindness, and support over the years. Also, a special thank you goes out to all the volunteers and employees of the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue and Lewis-Gale Medical Center for all the support and kindness. It will never be forgotten, and it is sincerely appreciated. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at www.johnmoakey.com.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
6:00PM-8:00PM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
2:00PM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.