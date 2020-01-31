May 10, 1930 January 29, 2020 Doris Marie Eubank King, 89, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Doris was born on May 10, 1930, to the late Richard L. and Frances B. Eubank. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard L. Eubank Jr. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Melvin Louis King; her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Mike Hodges; her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Marla King; her grandchildren and their spouses, Brian and Lauren Hodges, Amanda and Seth Houser, Jared King, and Mark and Heather Hodges; and her great-grandson, Daniel Hodges. Doris is survived by her dear sister and special friend, Betty Eubank King; her brother and spouse, Alex and Beverly Eubank; her brother, Ronald Eubank; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Doris was a life-long member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and placed her faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved her church family, and joyfully participated in worship, choir, and the UMW until declining health prevented her regular attendance. Doris dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Throughout her life, she enjoyed music, reading, handcrafting, and gardening. Her favorite activities included taking long walks on the farm and playing the guitar with her boys. She will be remembered for her love and perseverance. Memorial contributions can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice at 2408 Electric Road SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1118 Ebenezer Road, Bedford, VA 24523, with the Rev. Mark Wilkerson officiating. A private burial will be held the following week. A reception will follow the service. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6 until 8p.m., at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
