January 27, 2020 Betty Lou Booze King, 84, of Salem, formerly of Fincastle, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Nathan King; parents, William L. and Viola F. Booze; brothers, Leonard and James Booze. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Garry and Rochelle King, Jeffrey and Tina King, Christopher and Deborah King; grandchildren, Kenny (Brittney) and Bryan King, Lindsay and Heather King, Robert and Emilie King, Kelsey and Melissa Sauve; great-grandchildren, Chance, Cheyenne, Wesley, and Baylee King; siblings, Sharlotte Sink, Donald Booze, Billy Booze, Barry Booze, Paul Booze, Judy Wilhelm, Johnny Booze, and Phillip Booze; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mill Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan. 540-254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
King, Betty Lou Booze
To send flowers to the family of Betty King, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145
Buchanan, VA 24066
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145
Buchanan, VA 24066
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Visitation begins.
Jan 31
Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145
Buchanan, VA 24066
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145
Buchanan, VA 24066
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.