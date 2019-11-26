February 22, 1927 November 23, 2019 Lois Jeannette Kindt, 92, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born on February 22, 1927, to Roy and Rubie Woelffer in Milwaukee, Wis. Lois graduated from Washington High School in 1944 and earned a B.A. in psychology in 1948 from the University of Wisconsin. On February 25, 1949, she married Warren Frederick Kindt, an engineer with General Electric and future Mayor of Waynesboro, Va. Predeceased by her husband and her sister, June Velander, Lois is survived by daughter, June Gibson of Roanoke; son, John Kindt Sr. and his wife, Beth; grandsons, Archibald and Jason Gibson, and John and James Kindt; and two great-grandsons, Archibald and Aldyr Gibson. She served on many different committees at Waynesboro's Grace Lutheran Church, Roanoke's St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Evangelical Lutheran Church Virginia Synod. While serving as president of the St. Paul Church Council, Lois oversaw the merger of two congregations into the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Roanoke. While serving on the Board of Trustees of the Virginia Synod Lutheran Homes, Inc., she was involved with the planning and building of Roanoke's Brandon Oaks, as well as similar facilities at New Market and Virginia Beach. Lois also served on the Lutheran Synodical Board of Foreign Missions. For over 30 years, Lois was an active civic leader in Roanoke and Waynesboro, Va. On the Board of Directors for Waynesboro's Junior Achievement, she also served as Chair of the Waynesboro American Red Cross, as well as Chair of the Economic Profile Committee for the revision of Waynesboro's Comprehensive Plan 1979, Mayor's Advisory Committee. In 1980, Lois was supervisor of the United States Census for Waynesboro and was known as a "professional volunteer" for her long service at Waynesboro Community Hospital. In Roanoke, she led training sessions for educators working to teach adults to read, worked with Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM House) and for 23 years broadcast for the Voice of the Blue Ridge Reading Service WVPR, reading the Sunday newspaper for the blind. Lois was also chosen to become a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. During the 1960s and 1970s, she served as Vice Chair and then Chair of the Waynesboro Republican Committee. In 1976, Lois was a Virginia Delegate to the Republican National Convention in Kansas City. From 1976 to 1979, she served as a legislative aide to Delegate Arthur "Pete" Giesen. Lois was heavily engaged in the campaigns of Presidents Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, as well as many Virginia campaigns including the elections for U.S. Senator John Warner and for Governors Lynwood Holton and John Dalton. In Waynesboro, she was the unsuccessful Republican candidate for the House of Delegates in 1977 and for the Virginia State Senate in 1979. Lois has been listed in several editions of Who's Who in American Politics, Notable Personalities of America, and Personalities of the South. Burial services will be at the family plot in Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson Creek, Wis., and thus no local services will be held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
