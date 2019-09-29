February 10, 1925 September 16, 2019 Frances Booth (Pean) Kincanon, 94, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at her home at Brandon Oaks Nursing Home on Monday, September 16, 2019. Born an Army 'Brat' in Boston, Mass., she attended Holton-Arms boarding school in Washington, D.C. She met and married her husband, James N. Kincanon, during her Junior College years. Frances was a very outgoing and giving person. Prior to marrying her husband of 60 years, she worked for the Red Cross as a Candy Striper Nurse's Aide. Among raising three sons, she was very active at her St. John's Episcopal Church on the Altar Guild, was President for the Mill Mountain Garden Club (1968 to 1969), active in her Book Club and always ready to host a gala event. She was preceded in death by her husband, James N. Kincanon; her parents, Col. Lucian D. and Louisa M. Booth; brothers and sisters, Col. Robert M. Booth, Catharine (Babe) Britton, Col. Cornell (Bud) Booth, and Leila Morris. Frances is survived by her sons, Peter (Ellen), Jay (Jeanette), and John (Susan); grandchildren, Steven Kincanon (Jennifer), Jamie Kincanon (Cheryl), Lara Lyko (Jamie), and Sydney Shannon; great-grandchildren, Kylie Kincanon and Cashel Lyko; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews all of whom she loved dearly. The family would like to thank the staff of Brandon Oaks and Good Samaritan Hospice for their support and loving care. A special thanks to Colleen Talley who brightened her days. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Roanoke, Va., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center Fund, Good Samaritan Hospice, or to St. John's Episcopal Church in Roanoke. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

