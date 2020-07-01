June 27, 2020 Frances Rutrough Kimmel, 93, of Roanoke, Va., and formerly of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Services in Roanoke will be private with burial at the Stillwater Old German Baptist Church Cemetery in Trotwood, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances KIMMEL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.