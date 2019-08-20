August 18, 2019 Janet W. Killinger, 62, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Janet was born in Sayre, Penn. and after several moves and years of memory making, she made her home in Carrollton, Va. in 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold E. and Edna C. White; a brother Michael E. White; a sister Diane W. Lyles; and a nephew, Brandon T. Bocock. She is survived by her loving son, Hugh W. (Beau) Killinger IV and his wife Crystal, of Roanoke, VA, a grandson, Cameron Killinger, and a granddaughter, Lindsey Killinger. She is also survived by brothers, Thomas H. White; Dale H. White and his wife, Diane; Richard G. (Butch) White and his wife Vickie; Jeffrey P. White and his wife Dena and sisters Barbara W. Gusler and her husband Clyde; and Marianne W. McKee and her husband Larry. She also was loved, and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at Harvest Fellowship Baptist Church, 19290 Battery Park Road, Smithfield, Va. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Fellowship Baptist Church Children's Ministry, or to St Jude's Cancer Research for children. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

