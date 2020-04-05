March 27, 2020 Allen Lee Kidman, 57, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Vinton. Allen was born in Ogden Utah to LeRoy and Barbara Kidman. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 32 years. His father, LeRoy Kidman of Vinton, predeceased Allen. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Kidman of Vinton; wife, Sharon Kidman of Roanoke; children, Scott Kidman (Cheryl) and Michelle Kidman (Ryan); brother, Terry Kidman (Linda) of Roanoke, and Brian Kidman of Antioch, Ill.; and nieces, nephews and cousins, along with other loving friends and family members. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hayworth Cancer Center Wake Forest Baptist, 601 Elm St., Highpoint, NC 67262. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

